Qatar Fund for Development earthquake aid reaches 200 million QAR

The Gulf state was among the first countries to respond to the tragedy.

The Qatar Fund for Development’s (QFFD) earthquake aid to Turkey and Syria has reached 201.8 million QAR, the public development institution announced on Tuesday.

“The total commitments and assistance provided by the Fund have reached 201.8 million QAR to date, distributed over several humanitarian sectors, including shelter, health and others,” QFFD said in a Tweet.

Deadly earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on 6 February, the worst the area has witnessed this century, killing nearly 50,000 people.

In the wake of the disaster, the Gulf state’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani ordered the dispatch of an air bridge to Turkey, along with a team of the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Forces, Lekhwiya.

QFFD cooperated with the Qatar Red Crescent and Qatar Charity in dispatching urgent aid within the air bridge.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was also the first leader to visit the country following the disaster, last month.

Days later, the amir donated 50 million QAR ($14 million) to earthquake victims on live television as part of the Oun and Sanad campaign.

The Gulf state also delivered 10,000 mobile homes, used during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, to Turkey and Syria.

QFFD joined the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, to help with search and rescue operations. Volunteer medics were further deployed to help with complex surgeries.

Qatar managed to provide aid to Syria amid the damage caused by the earthquakes and in the presence of restrictions under the Bashar Al Assad regime.

On Monday, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani stressed the importance of international cooperation in national development.

“Qatar’s foreign policy is based on the principle of cooperation and solidarity in the face of severe challenges. The promotion of international cooperation is an integral part of the national development process,” Sheikh Mohammed told the Global Security Forum in Doha.

The senior Qatar official added that the approach was displayed in the Gulf state’s “response to mitigate the effects of the earthquake”.