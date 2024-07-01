Qatar Charity installed 56 water projects in Djibouti during 2023

The projects included installing surface wells powered by solar energy in three regions, as well as water infrastructure in 18 provinces.

Qatar Charity (QC) has reported that it has implemented 56 water projects across various regions in Djibouti last year, thanks to the generous support of Qatari philanthropists.

The projects, which improved the lives of more than 9,266 people, included installing 18 surface wells powered by solar energy in the three regions of Dakhl, Ali Sabieh, and Tajoura. Furthermore, infrastructure such as tanks, faucets, and an animal drinking basin were installed, benefiting communities in 18 provinces.

Amidst one of the severest droughts in the Horn of Africa in over a century, QC conducted 38 projects in the capital of Djibouti that delivered water to the homes of needy families, benefiting 266 people.

Since establishing its office in Djibouti in 2015, QC has completed a total of 581 projects.

From 2016-2020, the QC installed 25 wells, benefitting about 12,500 people across three provinces.

Currently, QC is conducting a campaign to combat hunger in Djibouti, as food insecurity remains a severe issue within the African country.

In the 2023 Global Hunger Index (GHI), Djibouti ranks 93rd out of 125 countries with a score of 23.0, indicating its situation as serious.

In 2000, Djibouti scored 44.4, which, according to GHI, is considered alarming.

Based on the values of the four indicators, a GHI score is calculated on a 100-point scale reflecting the severity of hunger, where 0 is the best possible score (no hunger) and 100 is the worst.