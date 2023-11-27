Qatar Charity aids displaced Syrian with winter essentials amid challenging earthquake recovery

Approximately 6,000 people have died in Syria after the earthquake, with over 4,000 fatalities in the rebel-held area alone.

Qatar Charity (QC), working alongside the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), has taken significant steps to aid internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northwestern Syria through the distribution of vital winter essentials in several camps across the region.

The campaign aims to provide much-needed relief to those who lost their homes in the disaster.

As part of this humanitarian initiative, Qatar Charity successfully installed 2,000 new tents, supplied 10,000 blankets, and 10,000 mattresses, helping approximately 10,000 individuals.

In addition to this, the project equipped camp management teams with crucial first aid and fire extinguishing tools.

The initiative by Qatar Charity and QFFD has been a proactive measure to avert a looming humanitarian crisis, particularly during the winter months. The harsh seasonal conditions exacerbate the suffering of IDPs, with extreme cold, rainfall, and snow posing additional challenges.

Beneficiary families have also voiced their appreciation for Qatari efforts in delivering tents and winter equipment ahead of the cold season as a gesture that has brought some solace amidst the ongoing hardship.

Syria post-earthquake

The aftermath of the February 6 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria remains a grave concern, with recovery and cleanup operations now at the forefront.

Labeled as the “disaster of the century” by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, nearly 42,000 people have lost their lives across both countries, and the toll is expected to rise​​. The earthquakes, followed by thousands of aftershocks, have led to the collapse or severe damage of over 50,000 buildings.

According to Eyup Muhcu, president of the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects, the process of clearing rubble and demolishing heavily damaged buildings has been extensive, especially as ten provinces were impacted​​.

In Syria, particularly in the opposition-held northwest, the situation is more dire. The region has experienced a lack of international rescue operations and humanitarian aid, with the United Nations acknowledging a failure in adequately supporting the people of northwest Syria. Approximately 6,000 people have died in Syria, with over 4,000 fatalities in the rebel-held area alone​​.

The northwest region of Syria, home to 4.6 million people, half of whom are internally displaced, is facing an enormous challenge in rebuilding. The region’s buildings, often hastily constructed and lacking in basic structural elements to withstand earthquakes, have suffered immense damage. The proximity of these structures has significantly exacerbated the impact of the quakes​​.