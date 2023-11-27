UNRWA confirms 108 staffers killed, says attacks show ‘disregard for international humanitarian law’

The death toll of UN officials has made it the deadliest conflict ever for the humanitarian organization.

Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), confirmed that 108 of UN staffers have been killed in the Gaza Strip, stating that the attacks show a “disregard for international humanitarian law.”

In an interview with CBS’s “Face The Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Lazzarini about the killing of 108 UN staff members and who was responsible for it.

Without naming Israel, Lazzarini said: “This is definitely devastating news, and the United Nations never ever lost as many staff in such a short period in the conflict. But now it is also true, Margaret, that about 70 of our locations, sheltering more than 1 million people, have been hit since the beginning of the conflict.”

“We are in no position to determine who has been behind each of the incidents we have reported until now,” Lazzarini told Brennan.

“But clearly here, this has been a blatant disregard of international humanitarian law, a blatant disregard of UN premises, and a blatant disregard of a civilian population,” the UN official said.

In a statement last week, Lazzarini said most UNRWA employees were killed with their family members, including their children.

“I never believed that as commissioner general, I would be planning memorial services for my staff in advance. This cannot continue,” he added.

“The present situation is dire. It can and will get much worse unless we act.”

In an updated situation report published by UNRWA, the agency stated that no new fatality figures have been issued since the temporary humanitarian pause that came into effect on November 24.

Palestinian civilians under Israeli bombardment are being killed at an unprecedented pace, with the toll passing 20,030.