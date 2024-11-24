Qatar Chamber and Comoros explore strengthening trade and investment ties

Comoros is strategically located between Asia, Africa and the Indian Ocean, providing access to key markets and offering a favourable investment climate with tax exemptions and rich natural resources.

Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman, Mohammed bin Towar al Kuwari, recently met Shamsuddin Ahmed, president of the Federation of Comoros Chambers of Commerce, in Doha to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation and investment.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening ties between Qatar and Comoros by discussing potential investments and trade, as well as the possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise collaboration between their business sectors, as reported by QNA.

Al Kuwari highlighted the growing interest among Qatari investors in Comoros as a favourable investment legislation and incentives provide an attractive opportunity for expanding bilateral business relations.

He expressed Qatar Chamber’s support for enhancing ties between the two nations’ business communities.

Ahmed, in turn, emphasised Comoros’ eagerness to attract Qatari investments, with a focus on key sectors such as banking, Islamic banking, agriculture, and food production.

He stated that his visit’s primary goal was to discuss strategies for increasing Qatari investments in the island nation.

Both officials also discussed the prospect of organising mutual trade delegations to further explore potential opportunities in the Comoros and promote increased economic cooperation.

Comoros offers several advantages for potential investors, including its strategic location at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and the Indian Ocean, providing access to key regional and international markets.

the key sectors include agriculture and food production, where the sector contributes significantly to the country’s GDP, tourism and infrastructure development, as well as Islamic banking services catering to the predominantly Muslim population.

The country also benefits from a flexible legal framework, with tax exemptions and profit repatriation allowances aimed at encouraging foreign investment.

Furthermore, Comoros boasts diverse natural resources, including valuable agricultural products such as vanilla and cloves, and abundant marine resources ripe for commercial exploitation.