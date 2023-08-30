Qatar calls for inclusive Yemeni dialogue to resolve years-long crisis

The deadly conflict killed an estimated 158,000 people while triggering the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Qatar has renewed its support for an-all inclusive Yemeni dialogue on Tuesday, in comments made during a meeting between foreign ministers in Doha.

Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak visited the Qatari capital this week amid a global push for lasting peace in his home country. The FM met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

“The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed that the only way to solve the Yemeni crisis is negotiation between the Yemenis based on the outcomes of the national dialogue, the Gulf initiative, and the relevant Security Council resolutions,” the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.

The top Yemeni official also “expressed his thanks and appreciation” to the Gulf state for its efforts to “alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people”, the statement added.

On the same day, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Dr. Majed Al Ansari briefed the press on the meetings, stressing that the Gulf state has been committed to humanitarian efforts in Yemen “since the first day” of the crisis.

“Qatar is committed since the first day of the crisis there to its role in providing relief and aid to the Yemeni people, as Qatar has always affirmed its position in support of all regional efforts,” Dr. Al Ansari told the press during a weekly briefing.

Mubarak’s visit to Qatar in 2021 marked his first such trip to the Gulf state since Yemen severed ties with Doha as part of a major regional diplomatic rift in 2017.

Under the previous President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, Yemen cut off relations with Doha, following in the footsteps of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

At the time, Yemen’s decision was widely perceived to be a result of Saudi Arabia’s heavy influence on its foreign policies. However, it was quick to resume relations with Doha after the quarter lifted its illegal air, land and sea blockade on Qatar with the signing of the Al Ula Declaration in 2021.

Months after the signing, Mubarak travelled to Qatar to reopen the Yemeni embassy and was filmed hoisting the Yemeni flag above the building.

Yemen’s Undersecretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Hamza Al-Kamali told Al Araby Al Jadeed on Monday that Mubarak’s visit this weeks comes as the Yemeni government seeks “to consolidate relations” with Doha.

Since 2015, Yemen has been mired in a deadly war between the Saudi coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels following the latter’s capture of the capital Sanaa. The conflict killed an estimated 158,000 people and triggered the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

At least 4.5 million people have been internally displaced a direct result of the conflict.

Last year, Yemen witnessed its first truce since 2016, resulting in the calmest period in years for the war-torn country. The United Nations previously said the ceasefire led to a 60% decrease in civilian casualties and an almost 50% drop in displacements.

However, the ceasefire expired in October 2022 following a failure by the warring sides to negotiate an extension.

Although Yemen has experienced a period of relative calm this year, sporadic violence has continued in different parts of the country despite international efforts for a permanent ceasefire.

Earlier this year, hopes for an end to the conflict spiked with reports on talks between Saudi and Omani delegations and Houthi rebel officials in the capital Sanaa. Those talks occurred shortly after a China-brokered deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran led to the resumption of relations between the two regional rivals.