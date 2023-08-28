Yemen’s FM in Qatar amid global push for permanent truce in war-torn country

Since 2015, Yemen has been riddled in a deadly war between the Saudi coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels following the latter’s capture of the capital Sanaa.

Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak headed to Qatar on Sunday for a visit to boost bilateral relations amid global efforts to reach a permanent truce in the war-stricken nation.

The Yemeni official is scheduled to meet Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to explore ways to enhance the two countries’ relations, according to Yemen’s news agency.

Sanaa’s envoy to Doha Rajeh Al-Badi told Al Araby Al Jadeed that the discussions include political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation between Qatar and Yemen.

The Yemeni ambassador added that both sides are expected to discuss a number of projects and draft agreements, though he fell short of disclosing further details on the matter.

Mubarak was in Qatar two years ago for his first visit to the Gulf state since Yemen severed ties with Doha amid a major regional diplomatic rift in 2017.

Under the previous President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, Yemen cut off relations with Doha, following in the footsteps of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt. At the time, Yemen’s decision was perceived to be a result of Saudi Arabia’s heavy influence on its foreign policies.

However, as the GCC states resumed relations with the signing of the Al Ula Declaration in 2021, Yemen also followed suit. During his 2021 visit to Doha, Mubarak inaugurated the reopening of the Yemeni embassy and was filmed hoisted the Yemeni flag.

Yemen’s Undersecretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Hamza Al-Kamali told Al Araby Al Jadeed on Monday that Mubarak’s most recent visit comes as the Yemeni government seeks “to consolidate relations” with Doha.

He added that Yemen aims to “strengthen the humanitarian truce and develop it into a complete, Yemeni-Yemeni peace map” by engaging in dialogue with the international community.

Ongoing global efforts

Since 2015, Yemen has been riddled in a deadly war between the Saudi coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels following the latter’s capture of the capital Sanaa.

The deadly conflict triggered the worst humanitarian crisis in the world and internally displaced 4.5 million people.

Last year, Yemen witnessed its first truce since 2016, resulting in the calmest period in years for the war-torn country. However, the ceasefire expired in October 2022 after the warring sides failed to negotiate an extension.

While Yemen has experienced a period of relative calm this year, sporadic violence has continued in different parts of the country. The most recent clashes took place on Sunday between Yemeni government troops and Houthi rebels in the southern province of Lahj, killing at least 23 people.

Meanwhile, there has been a growing push for a lasting ceasefire in Yemen amid grave concerns over the country’s dire humanitarian situation.

Last week, the United Nations warned that Yemen “continues to face a protracted political, humanitarian and developmental crisis”.

The intergovernmental organisation called on all sides to “take concrete steps” to end Yemen’s war, noting ongoing sporadic fighting and exchanges of gunfire in some areas.

“Against this backdrop, there have been public threats to return to war. This rhetoric is not conducive to maintaining a fruitful mediation environment,” UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg said.

The race for peace in Yemen appeared to gain momentum earlier this year following talks between Saudi and Omani delegations with Houthi rebel officials in the capital Sanaa. That occurred after a China-brokered deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran led to the resumption of relations between the two regional rivals.

However, concerns over conditions in Yemen have continued as the warring sides continue to throw tit-for-tat accusations over their commitment to peace.