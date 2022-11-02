Qatar boasts world’s longest air-conditioned running track at new park

Jogging tracks’ environmentally friendly air conditioning technology relies on solar panels to generate 60% of the electricity needed to run them.

Guinness World Records were broken on Tuesday with the opening of the Umm Al Seneem Park in Al Rayan Municipality, which features the longest air-conditioned running track in the world.

The 1,143-meter-long air-conditioned jogging trails were awarded with the Guinness World Records title of “longest air-conditioned outdoor path” last month, just weeks ahead of the inauguration this week.

Engineer Mohammad Ali Al Khoury, Director of the Public Parks Department at the Ministry of Municipality:



The jogging tracks, which maintain temperatures at 26 degrees Celsius, are intended to motivate visitors to exercise throughout the harsh summer season in an effort to improve their health and fitness.

The air conditioning technology relies on solar panels to generate 60% of the electricity needed to run the air conditioners. This lowers electricity use while maintaining temperatures.

The park has a number of significant amenities, including a fitness box that lets guests work out while watching a trainer demonstrate exercises on a screen.

There are also two kid-friendly play areas at the park, one for kids aged 2 to 5 and the other for kids aged 6 to 12, both of which have special needs-friendly games.

There are also seven service kiosks, including six for food and beverages, one kiosk for renting bicycles, and bicycle parking.

The park can hold roughly 6,000 guests each day.

Its green spaces make up 68% of its overall surface and there is a total 912 trees of 18 varieties, including 75 native trees and 820 square metres of long green walls around the park.

Umm Al Seneem Park, which spans over 130,000 square metres, is a component of a ministry initiative to enhance Qatar’s quality of life by expanding its green space.

Green spaces in the country have increased over 10 times compared to 2010, mainly due to new parks, landscaping and green areas, according to officials.

Public parks across the nation are equipped with exercise equipment, children play spaces, and jogging tracks, some of which are air-conditioned for visitor comfort.

The parks have been developed with sustainability goals in mind to reduce the carbon footprint and give visitors fresh air.