Qatar beach volleyball duo eye gold as they move onto Asian Games finals

Highly rated Qatari volleyball duo Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younousse are looking for their second consecutive Asian Games gold.

Highly rated Qatari volleyball duo Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younousse secured a spot in the final of the Asian Games after defeating Kazakhstan.

In a match up against formidable opponents, the Qatari duo showed spectators that they were worthy of their official ranking of third in the world, winning the match 2-0.

أبطال الأدعم لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية أحمد تيجان وشريف يونس يتأهلان إلى نهائي الأسياد بتغلبهم على منتخب كازاخستان بنتيجة 2-0.



كفو يارجال 🇶🇦💪



Team Qatar beach volleyball duo of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan qualify to the final match of Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games after beating… pic.twitter.com/suia1xYtHZ — Team Qatar 🇶🇦 (@qatar_olympic) September 26, 2023

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medalists will be looking to continue their fine form, and go for gold, as they wait for the match up between China and Iran which will decide their opponents in the final.

Fans will hope Tijan and Younousse come out on top to help boost Qatar’s prospects over overtaking the Gulf state’s medal haul in the previous edition of the games, in which they collected over 13 medals, including 6 golds.

The Asian games officially got underway on Saturday, and the Qatari delegation features 185 athletes in over 27 sports.

In indoor volleyball, Qatar’s team will be looking to secure bronze after unfortunately falling to defeat against Iran 3-0 on Monday. They will battle Japan for the third place play off.

Over 300 medals have already been won at this years Asian games, with hosts China leading the table with 88 total medals won, including 49 golds.