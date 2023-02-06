Qatar bags five medals at international taekwondo tournament

Qatar’s Othman Boularas has built a reputation overseas for his impressive summits in taekwondo

The Qatari taekwondo team has returned home with a bag of medals after participating in the Turkish Open Championship and UAE’s Arab Cup competitions.

The team secured one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, with Qatar’s Othman Boularas winning gold in the Poomsae category.

Boularas has a history of succeeding, as he finished with gold at the World Taekwondo Beach Championship in 2018 and won the bronze medal in the Online World Taekwondo Poomsae Championship in 2021.

At the Arab Cup competition held in Fujairah of the Emirates, Qatar’s taekwondo competed in the one-star group (G1), snatching a silver and two bronze medals.

The event frames Qatar’s national team to compete in the Turkish Open and kicks off from February 10-14.

Once qualified, the taekwondo squad will be able to represent Qatar at the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships in Azerbaijan.

The contest is from May 29- June 6, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of World Taekwondo.

The Azerbaijani capital of Baku was awarded hosting rights earlier last year, beating out the bid against Wuxi, China.