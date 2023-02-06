Premier Padel to kick-off eight tournaments worldwide

The new tour created by the International Padel Federation is backed by Qatar’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Premier Padel has announced a global tour for this year, hosting eight tournament across five continents in the newly infused sport.

Starting off the inaugural event of the 2023 season with the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel at Khalifa Tennis & Squash complex from February 26 to March 5, the tournament will venture to Italy’s Premier Padel Major.

Taking place at the Foro Italico from 10-16 July, the tour will anchor the countries of Spain, Madrid, and Argentina for the August Mendoza Premier Padel P1.

France’s Stade Roland Garros is also featured alongside Egypt’s NEWGIZA Premier Padel P1 before heading off to Mexico and concluding at the Milano Premier Padel P1 in December.

Qatar’s Nasser Al Khelaifi, Chairman of Premier Padel and President of the Qatar Tennis Federation, anointed the new season as a “tour fully focused on the athletes.”

“We are delighted to announce our tournaments for 2023, returning to the cities and places which welcomed Premier Padel so warmly last year. As a tour fully focused on the athletes, players will always remain at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to another spectacular Premier Padel season,” said the renowned Qatari icon.

Luigi Carraro, President of the International Padel Federation, voiced his contentment with the sports growing in the various cities.

“I am delighted to see Premier Padel’s continued focus on players’ wellbeing as the tour builds on the great and amazing successes from last year. At FIP together with Premier Padel, the Professional Padel Association and our fans,we are excited to continue this incredible adventure together,” Carraro said.

Growing sport

Often played in doubles, padel is a mix between tennis and squash and has grown worldwide due to the game’s simplicity.

The wide support of the sport has caused friction alongside its sister sport, tennis.

In November of last year, an International Tennis Federation (ITF) bid to take over The International Padel Federation (IPF) was rejected, catering for independence for the sport.

Carraro marked the move as a victory of the integrity of sport’s value, while Qatar’s Al-Khelaifi called it a game for everyone.

“Premier Padel is an opportunity for everyone, for the players, the sport, the Federation, the media, to develop the sport around the world as it deserves. We don’t want anything to be closed, like Super League, it is an open competition for players, we don’t close the door to anyone,” Al-Khelaifi told reporters of Marca in June.

From the local communities to its international venues, Qatar has hosted several padel tournaments, from the World Padel Championship in 2021 to Qatar’s Olympic Committee’s (QOC) second edition of the Padel Tournament in 2020, which oversaw 304 players.