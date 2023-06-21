Qatar authorities crack down on illegal building activities

Officials have seized multiple unauthorised warehouses and building partitions to enforce compliance with Qatar’s zoning and construction laws.

Doha Municipality has undertaken enforcement actions against several illegally established warehouses and unauthorised building partitions, authorities announced.

A statement released by the Ministry of Municipality revealed that officials located five unsanctioned warehouses in the Najma region, as well as illegal partitioning within a residential zone in Fereej Bin Dirham.

In Najma, several residential parking spaces had been illegally transformed into unlicensed supermarkets, while some unlawful storage facilities in Nuaija were used for housing furniture and construction equipment.

Such acts are considered a breach of Qatari law and can pose potential safety risks, disrupt local business competition, and infringe on the rights of other residents.

Legal measures have been undertaken and offenders were handed over to the appropriate security agencies for further action, authorities confirmed.

In response, the Doha Municipality has issued an appeal to property owners and renters alike, calling for strict adherence to zoning requirements and building permit laws as well as cautioning against making any alterations to properties without securing the required permission.