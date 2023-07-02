Qatar arrests four amid crackdown on illegal drug networks

Authorities revealed the seized quantities of drugs include 421 grams of shabu, 370 grams of hashish, and 800 grams of heroin.

Qatari authorities have arrested four men allegedly involved in narcotics distribution as part of the country’s latest crackdown on illegal drug networks.

“The General Directorate for Drug Enforcement has successfully apprehended four individuals from an Asian country for their involvement in the promotion and abuse of various types of drugs across multiple geographical locations, in collaboration with others,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The General Directorate of Drug Enforcement apprehended four men involved in trafficking and distributing drugs in a number of locations. They have been referred along with the seized items to the Public Prosecution. #MOIQatar pic.twitter.com/2X748PQsGO — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) July 1, 2023

The four men are accused of dealing various types of drugs including shabu, hashish, and heroin.

“Following permission from the Public Prosecution, a search of their home was conducted, resulting in the discovery of bags, packets, and capsules containing various types of drugs,” the statement added.

Authorities revealed the seized quantities of drugs include 421 grams of shabu, 370 grams of hashish, and 800 grams of heroin. Two electronic scales used for weighing the drugs were also found at the scene.

The seized items, along with the four men, have been turned over to the Public Prosecution to begin the necessary legal procedures, the ministry added.

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by authorities in Qatar to intensify a crackdown on drug-related offences, an issue that has been a major focus in recent years.

Qatar has made substantial progress in clamping down on such criminal activities, adopting a hardline stance on narcotics-related crimes within its jurisdiction.