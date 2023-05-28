Qatar arrests 19 involved in gambling operation

Authorities also found an array of gambling-related materials, including money, and alcohol beverages.

At least 19 individuals were arrested after organising an illegal gambling operation that took place inside a residential building, authorities confirmed.

Officials from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Qatar, more specifically the Al Rayan and Al Shamal Security Departments, successfully intercepted the operation and detained an individual who transformed his residence into a covert gambling hub, as well as others involved in the illicit activity.

A total of 19 suspects of Arab, Asian, and European origins were apprehended during the raid, all of whom were found actively participating in the act.

Financial evidence of the unlawful activities was also found, with an amount totalling QR174,508 and $10,200, along with other miscellaneous currencies present at the scene.

Authorities also uncovered an array of gambling-related materials. A stockpile of alcoholic beverages was found, another substance stringently regulated by Qatari authorities.

Gambling is illegal in Qatar and is deemed a severe offence.

The apprehended individuals, together with the seized cash, gambling equipment, and alcoholic beverages, have now been turned over to the Public Prosecution.