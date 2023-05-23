Qatar arrests man for firing gunshots into the air at private house party

Carrying and using firearms during celebrations is illegal, according to Qatari law.

A man who was filmed shooting a firearm into the air at a private residence has been arrested by police, authorities confirmed.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said it responded to social media reports about the incident and took necessary action.

بيان صحفي بشأن ما تم تداوله على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي من قيام شخص بإطلاق النار من سلاح خلال حفل منزلي #الداخلية_قطر pic.twitter.com/rq4gO8momB — وزارة الداخلية – قطر (@MOI_Qatar) May 22, 2023

“In regards to what has been circulating on social media about an individual firing a weapon at a private house party, the individual has been apprehended and weapon has been seized,” a statement read.

The suspect now faces legal measures, it added.

Carrying and using firearms during celebrations is illegal, according to Qatari law.

🚨 الداخلية: القبض على مقيم قام بإطلاق النار خلال حفل منزلي #قطر | #شؤون_قطرنا pic.twitter.com/qRKc4ZDo9Q — شؤون قطرنا 🇶🇦 (@Qattar_Affairs) May 22, 2023

“Any person convicted of carrying a white weapon without personal or professional justifying necessity shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or to a fine not exceeding five thousand Qatari (QR 5,000) Riyals, or to both.”

In addition, penalties for firing guns or setting off fireworks in residential areas or on public roads without a license can also cost the person the same penalty.

However, firing guns in isolated areas far from neighbourhoods is legal as long as the firearm is licensed, but it is still frowned upon due to its potential danger.