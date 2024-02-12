Qatar announces expiry of AFC Asian Cup Hayya Card

The Hayya Card has expired as the AFC Asian Cup tournament ended over the weekend, with cardholders told they must leave Qatar by February 24, 2024.

Doha has announced the end of the Hayya visas that were issued to the AFC Asian Cup fans in Qatar.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the last date for the AFC Hayya Card holders to enter Qatar would be February 10, 2024, with the validity for their stay extending until February 24, 2024.

The Hayya Card, also known as the Fan ID, was a crucial part of Qatar’s preparation and management of the influx of visitors for the World Cup in 2022, serving both as a visa waiver and a personalised guide for visitors.

It facilitated streamlined entry into the country and provided access to various services, including free transportation in Qatar.

The initiative was part of Qatar’s broader strategy to handle the expected surge in international visitors, leveraging advanced technology and infrastructure to ensure a smooth and secure experience.

Current holders of the Hayya Card received notifications via email from the platform about the expiry of their Hayya visa entry.

The message informed them that should they desire to apply again, they are required to do so with a fresh Entry Visa.

“You can submit a new Hayya application through the Hayya to Qatar App or on Hayya,” the email said.

Qatar’s handling of major sporting events, including the implementation of the Hayya Card visa system, will likely serve as a case study for future large-scale international events, highlighting the importance of integrating technology with traditional hospitality to manage visitor experiences effectively.

The extension of the Hayya Card system after the World Cup in 2022 was a strategic move to boost tourism and allow visitors to explore the country’s attractions beyond the football stadiums.

It was part of a broader vision to welcome six million tourists a year by 2030, as Qatar aims to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on oil and gas revenues.

The focus now shifts towards sustaining the momentum in tourism and ensuring that Qatar remains a key destination on the global map.