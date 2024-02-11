All you need to know about DIMDEX 2024

The event has grown significantly since its inception in 2008, becoming a staple on the international maritime defence calendar.

The Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) 2024, hosted by the Qatari Armed Forces, promises expansive displays, high-level discussions and the latest in maritime defence technology and strategy.

Scheduled to run from 4 – 6 March 2024 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), this eighth edition is organised by the Qatar Armed Forces and comes with the theme of “Igniting the future of maritime security and beyond”.

DIMDEX 2024 aims to foster increased cooperation and build partnerships that contribute to security and stability in seas and oceans, impacting economic and social well-being globally.

It provides a unique platform for showcasing the latest innovations and integrated solutions in defence, focusing on maritime security, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), C5ISR systems, and unmanned systems.

The exhibition will feature 200 exhibitors, 11 international pavilions, and 90 confirmed VIP delegations, including defence ministers, chiefs of staff, and naval commanders, among others.

Eleven warships from 10 countries are also expected at Hamad Port, allowing attendees to explore modern naval technologies firsthand.

The Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC) will be a key part of the event, attracting leaders worldwide to discuss maritime defence and security trends, challenges, and solutions​​​​​​​​​​.

Visitors to DIMDEX 2024 can look forward to gaining exclusive insights into the latest technologies and developments within the industry and meeting high-profile experts and key decision-makers from around the world.

The event is set to advance the global maritime defence and security community, maintaining the stability and security of nations.

A record-breaking turnout is expected, surpassing the 20,000 visitors from the last edition, representing a broad spectrum of industry stakeholders from prime contractors to second-tier suppliers and subject matter experts in various domains​​.

For those planning to attend, the QNCC is conveniently located half an hour from Hamad International Airport and twenty minutes from Doha’s city centre.

Official travel and accommodation partners, including Qatar Airways and several prestigious hotels, are available to ensure a comfortable stay for international visitors.