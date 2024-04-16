Qatar announces closure of schools, public bodies over severe weather conditions

This move comes as the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) forecasted thundery rain.

Qatar’s ministries, government agencies, public bodies, institutions, and schools worked remotely on Tuesday due to exceptional weather conditions and in line with a directive by the Council of Ministers’ General Secretariat.

The decision, aimed at ensuring the safety of employees amidst the looming weather crisis, exempts personnel within the military, security, and health sectors, as well as those whose job roles necessitate their physical presence at their workplace.

In a statement, the Council of Ministers General-Secretariat emphasised the importance of citizens and residents relying on credible sources for information and adhering to safety directives given by official channels.

Also, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education declared the implementation of distance learning for both public and private schools today.

The ministry specified in a statement that distance learning for public schools will take place via the Qatar e-learning system, while private schools will employ their own educational platforms. Teachers will also deliver remote lessons accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has advised the public to be extra cautious and to refrain from engaging in any sea or coastal activities.

“Due to the expected heavy rainfall and strong winds, we urge participants in water and land activities to cancel all activities at sea and in coastal areas for everyone’s safety,” MoI stated.

Likewise, the Ministry of Labour urged employers to exercise prudence in light of the weather conditions.

Employers have been encouraged to strictly adhere to health and safety protocols and to lay out protective measures to ensure the well-being of employees in the workplace.

The QMD released a weather outlook for the remainder of the week, indicating that from Wednesday, the country will encounter overcast skies, transitioning into heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms in the evening.

The forecast predicts strong winds reaching speeds surpassing 50 knots, with a possibility of hail. QMD warned of rough sea conditions, with waves ranging between 10 to 12 feet, escalating to 16 feet intermittently.