Qatar and U.S. discuss joint mediation efforts in reaching Gaza ceasefire

Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and efforts to boost humanitarian aid.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed “joint mediation efforts” to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza during a phone call on Tuesday, the Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

The conversation between the two leaders dealt with “the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially joint mediation efforts to calm the situation and reach a permanent ceasefire.”

سمو الأمير المفدى يتلقى اتصالاً هاتفياً من فخامة الرئيس جو بايدن رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الصديقة. https://t.co/bfIPRl8lqc — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) December 26, 2023

“They also discussed strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the most prominent regional and international topics of common interest,” the Amiri Diwan added.

A separate White House readout of the conversation said that “the two leaders discussed the urgent effort to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas.”

“The leaders also discussed the ongoing efforts to facilitate increased and sustained flows of life-saving access to humanitarian aid into Gaza,” the statement added, without mentioning a ceasefire.

The U.S., Israel’s staunchest Western ally, has long rejected a ceasefire in Gaza despite global calls, including by the Arab League’s members, for a permanent truce.

Washington had used its veto power on December 8 to block a United Nations Security Council resolution over a ceasefire in Gaza.

Biden ruled out the possibility of a ceasefire on Saturday during his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. When asked about the phone call’s details by the press in Washington, Biden said he did not ask for a ceasefire.

“I did not ask for a ceasefire,” he told reporters at the White House before heading to Camp David.

Qatar has played a key diplomatic role since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7 under its de-escalation efforts.

Qatar and Egypt mediated a temporary truce that began on November 24 and was renewed twice, ultimately ending on December 1 and lasting seven days.

The pause led to the release of at least 110 Israeli and foreign captives from Gaza, according to a Doha News tally. As part of the deal, Israel released 240 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.

Israel said on December 2 that it had pulled out its negotiators from talks with Qatar, Egypt and the United States over a renewed pause, declaring an impasse in the negotiations.

Talks appeared to gain momentum last week with Israel’s prime minister saying on December 16 that he was still speaking to Qatar and Egypt “regarding negotiations to release the hostages.”

Egypt had reportedly proposed another truce on Monday that would see a seven-to-10-day pause to allow the release of more Israeli and foreign captives from Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, multiple reports said, including Al Jazeera.

The proposal was reportedly drafted with Qatar, the Doha-based broadcaster reported, though the Gulf state has not publicly commented on the matter.

The three-phased truce roadmap included facilitating another exchange between Hamas and Israel and would take place.

The first phase would see a seven-to-10-day pause in fighting, during which Hamas would release all civilian captives in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.



The second phase would see Hamas release female Israeli soldiers, while Israel releases more Palestinian prisoners under another week-long truce.

The third phase would include “a month of negotiations to discuss the release of all military personnel held by Hamas in exchange for a lot more [Palestinian] prisoners and Israel pulling back to Gaza’s borders,” Al Jazeera added.

Reuters reported on Monday that the proposal would be the foundation of an eventual permanent ceasefire, as well as an overhaul of Hamas’ leadership of Gaza.

While the Israeli war cabinet was scheduled to discuss the Egyptian proposal on Monday, there have been no updates on the discussions since then.

The Israeli genocide in Gaza has persisted for nearly three months, with the occupation forces carrying out relentless bombardments and field executions across the besieged enclave.

As of Wednesday morning, Israel has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza while injuring around 54,000 others, according to Palestine’s news agency, Wafa.

The Euro-Med monitor believes Israel has killed 28,091 – a figure that includes those believed to be still under the rubble. The European agency has not updated the figure since December 23.

Israel’s war on Gaza has displaced 1.9 million people, representing around 90% of Gaza’s entire population of 2.2 million.