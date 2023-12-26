Palestinian child,3, wounded by Israel in Gaza dies receiving treatment in Qatar

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 20,915, the majority of whom are women and children.

Louay Abdulrahman Ibrahim Musa, a three-year-old Palestinian child wounded by Israel in Gaza, succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday while receiving treatment in Qatar, Palestinian media confirmed.

انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى / لؤي عبدالرحمن ابراهيم موسى

٣ سنوات

فلسطيني



لا يوجد لديه اهل بقطر رجال



الدفن اليوم الثلاثاء بعد صلاة المغرب في مقبرة مسيمير



شفيعا لوالديه يارب

The child was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Doha after being evacuated from the Gaza Strip under an initiative by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the besieged enclave.

The name of the hospital where the evacuated Palestinians are being treated has not been announced.

Local social media page Qatar Deaths confirmed that the child will be buried at the Mesaimeer Cemetery in Doha, noting that he has no male members in the country to attend the burial.

The local community has mobilised through social media to urge Qatar’s residents and citizens to attend the burial.

Since October 7, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 20,915, the majority of whom are women and children, while wounding nearly 55,000 others, according to Palestine’s health authorities.

The Euro-Med monitor believes Israel has killed 28,091 – a figure that includes those believed to be still under the rubble.

Israel’s war on Gaza has displaced 1.9 million people, representing around 90% of Gaza’s entire population of 2.2 million.