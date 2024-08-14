Qatar and Netherlands form new human rights partnership in Amsterdam

The NHRC of Qatar and the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights have announced a new partnership to improve human rights monitoring and education, with a Memorandum of Understanding scheduled for February 2025.

During recent meetings in Amsterdam, the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) of Qatar and the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights have agreed to a new partnership.

According to NHRC press release, the agreement which was announced on 13 August 2024 involves the creation of a shared vision for addressing human rights issues both internationally and regionally.

The partnership will focus on several key areas, including monitoring and documenting human rights violations, improving reporting capabilities, and enhancing educational and training programs.

Maryam bint Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Chairperson of the NHRC, and Dr Nico Schrijver, Chair of the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights, have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in February 2025 at the NHRC’s international conference.

“Today’s meeting marks a pivotal moment for our two institutions….we are excited about the prospects of our joint efforts in advancing human rights.” Al-Attiyah said.

The collaboration will include joint research projects, workshops, and seminars. It also aims to improve the skills of individuals and organisations working in the field of human rights. This partnership will help both countries work together on training programs and international advocacy.

During her visit, Al-Attiyah met with various Dutch officials, including Mark Zellenrath, Head of Multilateral Organisations and Human Rights at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Peter-Derrek Hof, Director of Social Development and Ambassador for Women’s Rights and Gender Equality.

Zellenrath highlighted the importance of collaborative research and shared activities, while Hof focused on Qatar’s efforts to enhance women’s rights. “Qatar has made significant strides in promoting women’s rights through legislative and policy measures,” Hof noted. “Our discussions emphasized the need for continued cooperation in this area.”

The two sides also discussed the impact of armed conflicts, climate change, and social challenges on women and children, who are often the most affected.

The collaboration will include efforts to combat gender based violence, provide support for survivors, and improve legal protections for women.