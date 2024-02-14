Qatar and Kazakhstan cement ties with multiple agreements

The Amir of Qatar and the President of Kazakhstan oversaw the signing of key agreements, boosting bilateral relations and cooperation across various sectors.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan presided over a ceremony on Wednesday, witnessing the signing of several pivotal agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the two nations.

This ceremony marks a milestone in enhancing cooperation across a wide range of sectors including legal, employment, information technology, social development, youth initiatives, integrity, banking, telecommunications, energy, and infrastructure projects.

Among the agreements, the two leaders observed the signing of a crucial pact on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, setting a new precedent for judicial cooperation.

Additionally, a significant agreement on workforce management was formalized, promising improved bilateral collaboration in managing and protecting labour rights.

The ceremony also saw the endorsement of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the realm of communications and information technology, a sector of growing importance and potential for synergistic development between Qatar and Kazakhstan.

Further, the two countries agreed on a memorandum to enhance social protection and development, underlining their commitment to improving the welfare and quality of life of their citizens.

A notable highlight was the initiation of the first executive program for cooperation in the field of youth for the years 2024 – 2026.

This program aims to foster a vibrant exchange of ideas and initiatives that will benefit the younger generations in both countries. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed to bolster integrity and transparency, signifying a mutual dedication to upholding the highest standards of ethics and governance.

The economic and technological sectors received a significant boost with the signing of an agreement between Qatar’s Lesha Bank and Kazakhstan’s Baiterek Venture Fund, alongside a strategic agreement with the Mobile Telecom Service company.

These agreements are set to enhance connectivity and financial cooperation, paving the way for future joint ventures.

Energy and infrastructure projects were also a focal point, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding that encompasses several projects aimed at energy development, including the construction of a power generation station and a gas processing plant in the Kashagan Field.

These projects are expected to significantly contribute to the energy sector’s growth and sustainability in both countries.