Qatar urges international community to fund UNRWA

Highlighting the pivotal role of UNRWA in offering relief to millions across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, Qatar warned against the detrimental impact of underfunding.

Dr. Hind Abdul Rahman Al-Muftah, the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office, underscored the urgent need for international solidarity and support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Amid reports of a severe decline in humanitarian conditions within the Gaza Strip caused by the ongoing genocide being committed by Israel, Qatar voiced profound concern for the welfare of Palestinians who rely on UNRWA’s aid.

The commendable efforts of UNRWA to mitigate human suffering in Gaza were acknowledged, with particular homage paid to the agency’s employees who fell victim to the Israeli assaults while on duty.

Dr. Al-Muftah has strongly denounced Israel’s recent military activities in Rafah, signalling a looming humanitarian disaster in an area that has become a sanctuary for countless displaced Palestinians within the besieged Strip.

The cessation of financial aid, as Dr. Al-Muftah pointed out, threatens to exacerbate the plight of over six million Palestinians who rely on UNRWA’s services. She called for a distinction between the agency’s overarching humanitarian mission and the ongoing investigations into allegations against some of its staff, cautioning against collective penalisation.

In light of the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, marked by unprecedented levels of displacement and destruction, Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to support the Palestinians.

This commitment is underscored by a substantial agreement between the Gulf state and UNRWA. The agreement, valued at US$18 million for the period 2023-2024, is designed to address the growing needs within the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Al-Muftah emphasised Qatar’s official stance, which is the right to an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Commissioner General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, also recently addressed concerns regarding the agency’s operations in Gaza.

Facing accusations of complicity with Hamas, Lazzarini clarified the agency’s unawareness of activities beneath its former headquarters.

In the face of calls from several states for the dissolution of UNRWA and cuts to its funding, the UNRWA chief warned about the shortsightedness of such measures. He emphasised that these actions could potentially undermine the capabilities of global humanitarian responses.

Despite allegations of UNRWA staff involvement in the Hamas operation, no supporting evidence has been presented. This has led to warnings that essential services may cease by the end of the month without additional funding support.