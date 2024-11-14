Qatar and Iran discuss economic cooperation and infrastructure projects

Iran and Qatar are pushing forward plans for the ambitious undersea tunnel project aimed at improving connectivity between Iran’s southern coast and Qatar.

Qatar’s Ambassador Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al-Sharif met with Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss advancing economic cooperation initiatives between Iran and Qatar.

The discussions focused on advancing current agreements and exploring new opportunities for bilateral business cooperation.

Key discussion points included preparations for the 10th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, set to take place in Doha in December.

Both sides also addressed the potential to expand economic ties through essential infrastructure projects, such as the planned connection of the two countries’ electricity grids.

Iran and Qatar are pushing forward plans for the ambitious undersea tunnel project aimed at improving connectivity between Iran’s southern coast and Qatar.

This infrastructure initiative, set to revolutionise transport and trade, will facilitate the swift movement of goods and travelers, while boosting regional tourism and economic integration.

In addition to ongoing initiatives, the officials discussed plans to organise a conference and business event to coincide with the December meetings, designed to further strengthen economic relations between Iran and Qatar.