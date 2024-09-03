Qatar and Germany discuss security cooperation

In a statement to Doha News on Tuesday, the German embassy in Qatar underlined the “remarkable development” in the two countries’ relations since their establishment in 1973, noting regular bilateral visits.

Qatar and Germany have discussed the enhancement of their cooperation in the field of security as both countries’ relations continue to develop at a meeting in Doha on Monday.

The discussions took place between Qatar’s Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya Forces, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Chief of the German Federal Police Force, Dieter Romann.

“During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to bolster them, primarily in the security spheres,” Qatar’s state news agency reported.

Doha and Berlin share strong diplomatic ties and have collaborated in numerous fields, including defence. In 2022, both countries signed a military cooperation agreement that paved the way for further collaboration in the defence sector.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) report in 2023, Qatar is one of the world’s five largest arms importers whereas Germany, a NATO member, was among the five largest exporters.

In a statement to Doha News on Tuesday, the German embassy in Qatar underlined the “remarkable development” in the two countries’ relations since their establishment in 1973, noting regular bilateral visits.

“With the agreement to establish a strategic dialogue in 2023, we are aiming to intensify and broaden the discussions and cooperation between both countries in fields such as energy, environment, climate, education, regional issues as well as security,” the embassy said.

Defence aside, Germany and Qatar share partnerships in the energy sector. In 2022, Qatar and Germany signed a 15-year liquified natural gas (LNG) supply agreement, with flows expected to kickstart in 2026.

The agreement came at a critical time, where energy demand in Europe increased in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine in February 2022.