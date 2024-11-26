Qatar Airways to relocate headquarters to Msheireb Downtown Doha

The new Qatar Airways headquarters will be located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, offering diverse facilities in four interconnected towers.

Qatar Airways has announced plans to move its international headquarters to the heart of Doha, specifically to Msheireb Downtown Doha, in 2025.

The announcement was made at a joint signing ceremony held at the airline’s current headquarters, in the presence of the Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Msheireb Properties, Saad Al Muhannadi.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Badr Al-Meer, said that the new headquarters will foster innovation and enhance operational efficiency, positioning the airline for continued growth.

“With Qatar Airways’ ongoing development, we recognise the importance of investing in human resources, which are the cornerstone of our success,” Al-Meer said. “By improving our work environment, we aim to provide spaces that foster creativity, collaboration, and coordination, further cementing Qatar Airways’ status as a leading employer in the region.”

He added that the move to one of Qatar’s most advanced and sustainable locations is a strategic step that will help the airline overcome operational challenges and boost overall performance.

The new headquarters will be located within four interconnected towers, offering diverse facilities for the airline’s employees.

The complex is situated just nine kilometres from the airline’s main operations base at the Hamad International Airport, and is strategically placed for seamless transportation access.

The proximity to the Msheireb Metro Station, which connects all of Doha’s metro lines, is expected to provide exceptional convenience for Qatar Airways teams.

Msheireb Downtown Doha not only offers a prime location but also promotes connectivity across the city.

The development’s integration of advanced technology and community-focused infrastructure aligns with Qatar Airways’ commitment to sustainability.

The new headquarters has earned the prestigious “SmartScore” certification, a global standard for smart buildings that focuses on energy efficiency, cost management, and future readiness.

This move to Msheireb Downtown Doha marks the first comprehensive relocation for Qatar Airways, which currently occupies three separate buildings near the Old Doha Airport.

Vice Chairperson Al Muhannadi highlighted the importance of the move, stating that Msheireb Downtown Doha aims to create a dynamic environment attracting leading institutions.

“Qatar Airways, with its distinguished global heritage, is the perfect example of the ambitious vision we aim to realise,” he said.

Engineer Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, also emphasised the city’s role as a centre for technology, tourism, and innovation.

“Msheireb Downtown Doha is rapidly evolving into a key destination for companies that share our vision of developing a modern and connected city that can meet the challenges of tomorrow,” he said.

“We look forward to welcoming Qatar Airways as a partner in our commitment to sustainable development and creating a human-centric society in Qatar.”

The new headquarters will be spread across 51,602 square feet and is set to become the tallest structure in the Msheireb area, offering panoramic views of Doha.

The four towers will be connected by a central lobby, with Tower A reaching 20 floors, Tower B 15 floors, and Towers C and D each comprising six floors.