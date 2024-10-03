Qatar Airways presents future vision at 2024 annual Investors’ Meeting in Doha

Qatar’s flagship airline also shared its dedication to achieving long-term success as it advances its 2.0 plan for the future.

Qatar Airways has hosted its annual Investors’ Meeting in Doha, where it shared key insights on its financial performance, network and fleet expansion, and sustainability efforts.

Held under the theme of “New Era of Dynamic and Sustainable Partnership”, the meeting was attended by leading aviation bankers, lessors and insurers. Participants also heard about the airline’s employee engagement initiatives and competitive advantages.

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, said that by placing customers and employees at the heart of its operations, the airline is ensuring continued growth and excellence for years to come.

“As we embark on a new chapter in our airline’s success story,” he said, “innovation, sustainability, and collaboration will guide our efforts to deliver long-term financial health sustainably enhancing our global footprint and setting new benchmarks in travel solutions and passenger experiences.”

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Qatar Airways has highlighted various operational measures related to fleet management, flight operations, and technology.

The airline is focused on four key pillars: modernising its fleet, optimising operations, utilising Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs), and participating in the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Voted as the World’s Best Airline by Skytrax in 2024 – its eighth title yet – Qatar Airways also recorded its strongest financial performance in 27 years, posting record net profits of QAR 6.1 billion ($1.7bn) and total revenues of QAR 81 billion ($22.2bn).

With one of the youngest fleets in the industry, Qatar Airways is expanding both its global network and fleet size. The airline has ordered 94 Boeing 777X aircraft, including both commercial and cargo models.

These additions will enhance Qatar Airways’ global operations, enabling seamless connections for passengers to over 170 destinations through its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport, named the World’s Best Airport by Skytrax in 2024.