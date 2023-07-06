Qatar Airways flies to new heights with record-breaking $21 bn revenue in 2022

The airline carried 31.7 million passengers throughout the measured year.

Qatar Airways has announced record-breaking revenues for the fiscal year 2022, earning an astonishing QAR 76.3 billion.

This marks a massive 45% surge compared to the previous year, with the airline attributing this growth to historical highs in yield and load factors.

Passenger revenue skyrocketed, witnessing a 100% increase year-on-year, on the back of a 31% increase in capacity. Throughout the fiscal period, Qatar Airways transported a record 31.7 million passengers, a leap of 71% from the previous year. Among these were 1.4 million passengers who were flown to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Last year, Qatar Airways also extended its network to more than 160 destinations.

The company reinitiated operations in thirteen cities, including Amritsar, Beijing, Denpasar, Geneva, London Gatwick, Luxor, Nagpur, Perth, Qassim, Sarajevo, Shanghai, Taif, and Windhoek. New routes were also launched to Dusseldorf and Santorini, with a recent route added between Doha and Lyon for the first time.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker attributed the impressive financial outcome to robust passenger demand recovery and the team’s ability to meet that demand.

“As the global travel recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we have managed to retain the high levels of trust, reliability, and confidence with our customers. As a result, we maintained our position as the airline of choice for millions of passengers worldwide,” Al Baker said.

As of July 2023, Qatar Airways’ fleet comprises 260 aircraft, with plans to acquire an additional 191 planes in the coming years.

The fleet currently includes ten Airbus A380s, 57 Boeing 777-300ERs, and more than 40 Dreamliners.

Qatar Airways’ upcoming fleet expansion includes the acquisition of 50 new Airbus A321neo, 20 A350-1000s, 25 Boeing 737 MAX 10s, two 777-200Fs, one 777-300ER, 34 Boeing 777-8Fs, 40 B777-9s, and 19 Boeing 787-9s.

Despite this ambitious plan, the airline has expressed frustration over supply chain constraints, which have resulted in delivery delays of new aircraft.