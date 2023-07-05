Qatar sees 72% annual increase in visitors despite recent dip

The statistics also highlighted other changes, including marriage, divorce, traffic safety, and more.

Tourism has taken centre stage in Qatar’s Monthly Statistics bulletin, with a dramatic yearly visitor influx of 71.7% compared to May 2022.

The figures from the Planning and Statistics Authority show Qatar still welcomed a grand total of approximately 285,000 global visitors in May despite a minor dip of 12.1% from the previous month.

The majority were jet-setters from neighbouring Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, making up 37% of the total. Notably, air was the preferred mode of arrival for 66% of these tourists.

On the roads of Qatar, a flurry of activity was noted.

A resounding increase in new driver’s licenses, soaring by 75.6%, was reported in May 2023, while the roll-out of fresh-off-the-assembly-line vehicles grew by 20.5%.

As the wheels turned, however, traffic violations also ticked up by 12.6%, alongside a sobering rise of 53.8% in traffic-related fatalities.

A total of 704 incidents were recorded, down 9.6% from the previous month. Of these cases, a vast majority, 92%, were light injuries, with severe injuries making up 5% and fatalities making up 3% of the total, equivalent to 20 lives lost.

On the home front, live births struck a high note, marking an increase of 2.4% from the previous month to 2,381. A 9.9% rise in recorded deaths was observed, the equivalent of 211.

The dance of marital unions and dissolutions also quickened, with an increase of 41.8% in marriage contracts and a staggering 148.4% rise in divorce certificates.

Qatar’s social security tune also changed, showing a 2.8% increase in payout to a robust 80 million Qatari Riyals, and a modest 0.5% rise in the number of beneficiaries to 14,433.

In Qatar’s banking sector, the Broad Money Supply (M2) ballooned to a staggering QAR 699 billion, marking a yearly increase of 6.5%. However, cash equivalents saw a slight deflation of 1.3%, totalling QAR 955 billion.

In the nation’s skyline, the silhouette of progress is taking shape.

Construction sector permits experienced a soaring monthly increase of 97.9%, with a total of 758 permits in May 2023, which also signals a sturdy annual increase of 17.5%.