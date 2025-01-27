Qatar Airways flies high with Paris Saint-Germain until 2028

The renewed collaboration between PSG and Qatar Airways highlights shared values of excellence, blending the world of aviation, sports, fashion and lifestyle.

Qatar Airways (QA) has announced the extension of its partnership with French football team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until 2028.

The announcement was made a few days after PSG’s victory over Manchester City F.C last Wednesday at the Parc des Princes Stadium in the UEFA Champions League, where Qatar Airways also stands as ‘Official Airline Partner’.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, a club that embodies the spirit of excellence and innovation. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of connecting and inspiring people around the world,” Badr Al-Meer, the Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer said.

“Together, we will continue to redefine the boundaries of what is possible, both on the pitch and in the skies,” he added.

The partnership will extend across the Qatar Airways Group, involving Qatar Duty Free and Hamad International Airport.

The Qatar Airways logo will continue to feature on the team’s shirt, as well as all training apparel and warm-up jerseys at all domestic and international tournaments, including Ligue 1, and UEFA Competitions.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Qatar Airways, the world’s leading airline, through 2028,” PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi said in a statement.

“This collaboration, founded on excellence, creativity, and innovation, was exemplified by the groundbreaking in-flight press conference aboard a Qatar Airways flight to kick off 2025,”

Paris Saint-Germain plays a key role in Qatar Airways’ global sponsorship strategy, helping connect the airline’s brand with the club’s hundreds of millions of fans. It also offers exclusive experiences to reward Privilege Club members, the official frequent flyer programme of PSG.

The extended partnership will continue to focus on creating global campaigns, and opportunities to engage with PSG supporters worldwide.

With Qatar Airways’ award-winning service and PSG’s growing influence on the world stage, this collaboration will reach new heights in the coming years.