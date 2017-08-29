Qatar Airways cancels all Houston flights through Wednesday

Texas National Guard/Flickr

Residents planning to travel to the US for Eid break this week may want to double-check their itineraries.

Due to heavy flooding in Houston, Qatar Airways has cancelled three days worth of flights to the Texas city.

In a travel alert on its website, the national carrier said flights QR713 from Doha to Houston and QR714 from Houston to Doha have been canceled from Aug. 28-30 because of airport closures.

“Passengers holding tickets to or from Houston are advised to contact their local booking agent and to check the Flight Status tab on the Qatar Airways website,” it said.

Flights to Dallas and San Antonio appear to operating normally, however.

More rain expected

Following the massive Hurricane Harvey a few days ago, Houston is now struggling with days of torrential rainfall.

The record levels of precipitation have caused at least nine deaths in the US’s fourth largest city.

Texas National Guard/Flickr

Devastating floods have prompted mandatory evacuations from residents’ homes, highways have become completely inaccessible and thousands of people are also without power.

According to meteorologists, rain will continue to pound parts of Texas until at least Thursday.

Updated forecast rainfall for the next 3 days shows additional rain totals backing off to the west, still much expected to the east #txwx pic.twitter.com/ASgKx4F65H — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 28, 2017

