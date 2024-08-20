Qatar Airways acquires 25% stake in South Africa’s Airlink

Qatar Airways’ CEO first revealed that the airline was “in the final stages” of an equity investment in an airline in “the southern part of Africa” in May, saying it would complement its regional operations.

Qatar Airways has acquired a 25 percent stake in South Africa’s regional carrier, Airlink, expanding the Qatari airline’s global partnerships.

Both airlines announced the major agreement on Tuesday.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, described as “a milestone.”

“Our investment in Airlink further demonstrates how integral we see Africa being to our business’ future. This partnership not only demonstrates our confidence in Airlink, as a company that is resilient, agile, financially robust and governed on sound principles, but also in Africa as a whole,” Al-Meer said in a press release.

Airlink’s Chief Executive and Managing Director, Rodger Foster described the partnership as “a powerful endorsement” of the South African airline.

“Having Qatar Airways as an equity partner is a powerful endorsement of Airlink and echoes our faith in the markets we currently serve and plan to add to our network. This transaction will unlock growth by providing efficiencies of scale, increasing our capacity and expanding our marketing reach,” Foster also said in the press release.

Airlink, South Africa’s largest regional airline, flies to more than 45 destinations in 15 African countries, whereas Qatar Airways has a network of 31 destinations in Africa.

The latest investment will enhance the airlines’ code sharing partnership while aligning their Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Airlink Skybucks loyalty programmes,

Qatar Airways’ CEO first revealed that the airline was “in the final stages” of an equity investment in an airline in “the southern part of Africa” in May, saying it would complement its regional operations.

Rwanda stands among the Qatari flag carrier’s most important investment destinations in the region. In 2019, Qatar Airways acquired a 60 percent stake of Rwanda’s Bugesera International Airport, which is currently under construction.

Meanwhile, in June RwandAir’s CEO Yvonne Makolo told the Financial Times that Qatar Airways was set to acquire a 49 percent stake in Rwanda’s national carrier as early as July.

Qatar Airways has reclaimed the title of the ‘World’s Best Airline’ this year by Skytrax.