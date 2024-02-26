Qatar Aeronautical Academy forges partnership with South Korean counterpart to enhance aviation training

The landmark MoU between QAA and IAAA aims to enhance aviation sector programmes through shared knowledge and training initiatives.

The Qatar Aeronautical Academy (QAA) and the Incheon Airport Aviation Academy (IAAA) in South Korea have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Qatari news agency QNA reported.

This partnership, signed on Sunday, is set to develop and implement a range of collaborative efforts, including training programmes, student and trainer exchanges, cooperation activities, joint marketing, promotion, and hosting of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) courses in both nations.

The signing ceremony, in the presence of Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, along with other dignitaries from both parties, saw QAA Director General Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad al-Thani and Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) Vice President Hyoung-Wook Jeon formalising the agreement.

Highlighting the significance of the agreement, al-Sulaiti remarked that it plays a crucial role in refining and developing the knowledge and skills of students and academy members through access to cutting-edge educational and training resources in civil aviation, alongside facilitating the exchange of experiences between Qatar and South Korea.

“The Ministry of Transport supports all aspects of cooperation with the world’s leading educational institutions to enhance QAA’s operational pathway,” the minister said.

“This initiative is aimed at fostering promising generations capable of addressing the civil aviation sector’s demands, thereby serving societal needs and aligning with the goals of the Third National Development Strategy and the implementation of Qatar National Vision 2023,” the minister added.

Echoing these sentiments, the QAA Director General emphasised the strategic importance of the MoU in expanding the cooperative relationship between the two entities.

He highlighted the provision of training, marketing, and promotional programmes dedicated to civil aviation as crucial for enhancing QAA’s performance.

“QAA’s membership in the ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS programme positions it to collaborate with IIAC in South Korea, opening new avenues for intellectual and academic exchange,” he noted.

This collaboration is anticipated to usher in new opportunities for innovation and work, integrating the latest methodologies and practices to advance educational and training systems for both parties.

It aims to foster an environment conducive to extensive aviation training prospects.

IIAC Vice President Hyoung-Wook Jeon expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating: “Our institutions will leverage their expertise and excellence in the aviation field to utilise complementary strengths, contributing to the cultivation of global aviation professionals. We are prepared to share knowledge and experiences, broaden our mutual understanding, and open a new chapter of cooperation for the advancement of the aviation industry.”

He added: “We are confident that this cooperation will significantly support the training and exchange of expertise in the field of civil aviation, playing a vital role in creating a brighter future for the aviation sector in both countries.”