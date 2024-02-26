All you need to know about the Souq Waqif International Dates Exhibition ahead of Ramadan

Qatar has seen its date production exceed 30,000 tonnes in 2022.

The much-anticipated 2nd Souq Waqif International Dates Exhibition opened its doors on Sunday, heralding the arrival of Ramadan with a ten-day celebration dedicated to the revered fruit.

Running from February 25 to March 5, the event marks a significant return after a pause since 2019, inviting enthusiasts to explore the rich variety of dates.

Set against the backdrop of Al Ahmad Square within the vibrant traditional market, the exhibition operates daily from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time, offering free admission to all visitors.

This year’s showcase features an impressive lineup of exhibitors from both local and international shores, specialising in the production, supply, and sales of dates.

Attendees can expect to discover an eclectic assortment of date varieties including Halawy, Mazafati, and luxurious Medjool, to name a few. The exhibition also presents unique combinations such as Milk Chocolate Date Almonds and Dates with Coconut, promising a tantalising experience for all.

Qatar Tourism has lauded dates as both a “humble fruit and a cultural treasure” in Qatar, highlighting its status as the national fruit and its pivotal role in local hospitality.

The fruit is celebrated for its natural sugars, tan-brown hue upon drying, and its customary pairing with coffee as a gesture of hospitality.

The cultural and religious significance of dates extends beyond Qatar, especially in Islamic tradition where they are cherished for their nourishing properties and consumed during Ramadan for energy-boosting benefits.

Their versatility and nutritional value have made them a staple in warm, arid climates for at least 6,000 years, with historical records of date palms dating back to ancient times.

In parallel, the Tadweer Art Exhibition continues to enchant visitors at Souq Waqif’s Western Square until February 29.

This exhibition, a collaboration between the Souq Waqif Celebrations Committee and the Souq Waqif Art Centre, showcases the creative potential of recycling through the works of 30 artists from over 17 countries.

With around 280 innovative creations on display, the exhibition underscores the vital intersection of art and sustainability, featuring artworks crafted from recycled materials.