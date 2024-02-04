PSG’s Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid in summer: reports

Mbappe’s wages at Madrid are expected to be half of what he currently earns at PSG, a source told ESPN.

Superstar Kylian Mbappe will be making a historic move to Real Madrid once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires this summer, sources told ESPN.

Le Parisien was the first to break the news.

According to ESPN’s earlier report last month, Madrid had extended a contract offer to Mbappé, and insider information suggests that the official announcement of his decision to join Los Blancos will be made next week.

Despite not formally notifying either PSG or Real Madrid, sources indicate that Mbappé has made up his mind.

Negotiations between the player and Madrid are expected to revolve around Mbappé’s desire to represent France in the Olympic Games on home soil this summer.

This adds another layer to the discussions between the parties involved. Given Mbappé’s past change of heart regarding a move to the Bernabéu in 2022, there remains a slight element of uncertainty until the deal is inked, the ESPN report said.

ESPN reports that PSG attempted to retain Mbappé by offering a pay raise on his $77.8 million gross salary, but the attempt was turned down by the French international.

Opting to leave as a free agent, the France captain is forfeiting bonuses amounting to around $108 million, according to sources.

The 25-year-old’s wages at Madrid are expected to be half of what he currently earns at PSG, a source told ESPN.

Despite the financial aspect, sources affirm that Mbappé, who idolised Bernabéu legends Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo while growing up, believes the timing is perfect for this pivotal move in his career.

In response to Mbappé’s decision, PSG will now activate their Plan B, which reportedly involves targeting AC Milan’s Rafael Leão as the replacement for the departing star, sources said.

The Qatar-owned club had prepared for both scenarios, but there had been a growing sense within the club for the past few weeks that Mbappé might be heading towards the exit door, the report said.