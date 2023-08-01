Mbappe officially free agent from summer 2024 as contract extension runs dry

Last month, Mpabbe rejected a record-breaking Saudi Al Hilal offer, opting to sit on the PSG bench.

Kylian Mbappe has decided not to activate his contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain beyond the summer of 2024, officially becoming a free agent for next year.

From January of next year, Mbappe can formally negotiate with other clubs and sign pre-contract agreements, which he is rumored to do so with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

PSG gave Mbappe a deadline of 31 July to commit to staying at the club until at least the summer of 2025, otherwise, he would be sold to the highest club next month.

The Parisian club will likely lose the talented footballer on a free transfer next summer, going against the desires of club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi who sounded off on the likelihood.

“My position is very clear. I don’t want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract,” Al-Khelaifi told reporters after unveiling Luis Enrique as the club’s new manager in July.

“We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free; we can’t do that. This is a French club,” Al-Khelaifi added.

“He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it’s not my fault. We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, that’s very clear.”

As of the new month, Mbappe will get a €60 million loyalty bonus from the Parisian club that he will receive in instalments, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Mbappe became one of the highest-paid players of all time purely through his spell at PSG, which owes him a loyalty cheque for staying with the club until 1 August due to a unique clause in the contract.

However, the club is now allegedly ready to take Real Madrid to the FIFA courts, alleging illegal negotiations with their player, according to reports.

Madrid’s President Florentino Perez’s very public desire to recruit Mbappe into his squad has led the Qatari-owned club to be convinced that a pre-agreement with the striker has already been inked.

FIFA rules prohibit any contact between the club and the player without the consent of the team that owns his services. However, it’s unclear how PSG can prove that Mbappe has discussed agreements with Real Madrid.

Mbappe has finished as Ligue 1’s top scorer in the last five seasons and has become the target of the year for several teams, even for one season.

Last month, the superstar rejected Al-Hilal’s world-record offer to play in Saudi Arabia for one year and is now being chased by Chelsea who are considering a vast cash-plus-players trade for Mbappe.

The Mirror reports that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has already participated in discussions with Al-Khelaifi about a potential move.