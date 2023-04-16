PSG superstars Messi and Mbappe make Time’s 100 list of ‘Most Influential People’

The list includes actors, politicians, singers, and people from industries worldwide.

Paris Saint-Germain power duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been named on Time’s list of 100 most influential people for 2023 among six athletes.

Reaching a milestone after carrying Argentina to the title with seven goals and three assists, the 35-year-old captain has been commended for his continuous transcendence on the football pitch.

Seen as one of the greatest to ever play on the tennis court, retired Roger Federer defined Messi as a magician.

“What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve and then maintain,” the 20 Grand Slam singles titles champion wrote.

“He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art. His awareness and anticipation are almost beyond comprehension,” Federer added.

Time correspondent, Vivienne Walt, described France’s Wonderboy as a rags-to-riches football tale.

“Like Kylian Mbappe’s devout fans, Macron knows he is more than a soccer genius—he is a living rags-to-riches fairy tale,” Walt writes.

“A kid raised in Paris’ tough suburbs, Mbappe rocketed to global fame by winning the 2018 World Cup at just 19,” Walt added.

Meanwhile, tennis prodigy Iga Swiatek prevailed in this year’s Qatar TotalEnergies Open by unseating American opponent Jessica Pegula was among those mentioned in Time’s list of 100.

“As an athlete, and more importantly as a human, she embodies the kind of confidence that everyone should emulate—the confidence of action over mere talk,” American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin noted.

Two-time champion NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star Brittney Griner are the other two athletes on the renowned list.