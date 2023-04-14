PSG’s Qatari owners keen on Spain’s Malaga CF: reports

The owners of PSG are striving to renovate the Spainsh club from its wrecking record.

Paris Saint-German is reportedly looking to rejuvenate Spanish team Malaga CF, according to British daily, The Mirror.

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which owns PSG, is set to form a robust “multi-club European network” involving the Parisians, Portugal Braga and Malaga, the outlet added, also pointing to a recent independent Qatari investor’s bid to purchase Manchester United.

Currently, Malaga is owned by a separate Qatari investor, Abdullah bin Nasser bin Abdullah Al Ahmed Al Thani, who bought the club for 36 million euros in 2010.

However, since the purchase, the club has been dealt a riches-to-rags tale as it has fallen into the second division of the Spain League.

Despite being club that once won the UEFA Intertoto Cup, it now playing at the bottom of the barrel, and a potential QSI purchase will aim to restore the team back on its feet, similar to the likes of PSG.

The reports come as Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad bin Jaber Al Thani, the chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank chairman (QIB), has placed a bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United.

However, the buyout of Spanish team Malaga is unlikely to hamper the Man Utd bidding since QSI differs entirely and is separate from the independent investor.

Despite Old Trafford’s sale process being presented by Sheikh Jassim, if the two separate entities are successful, it will symbolise a more extensive Qatar representation in the football world.