The weight of several footballers at the Parisian club has made PSG limited in their search for players ahead of the summer transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain will avoid UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFF) punishment and be at liberty to expend in this summer’s transfer window as a result, according to a report by Le Parisien.

Initially, the club’s wage bill was expected to be reduced by 30% as it exceeded the rules governed by the football body.

However, record revenues of nearly €800 million may bring the club within the limits of FFF, avoiding the peril of cutting costs.

The new FFF rules refurbished last year prevent clubs from losing more than €60 million in revenue.

Last year, the Qatari-owned club registered a staggering €369 million in losses, well over UEFA’s limit of €60 million. This propelled the football world to expect the bidding farewell of Lionel Messi and several other stars from the French capital.

However, ticket sales and hospitality have allowed the team to gain substantial breathing room in resigning players this summer and marking new stars.

The weighty contracts of Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mpabbe may no longer be an existential threat to the team, which expects to retain the Argentinian captain and French wonder-boy.

The Parisians have reportedly eyed up French trio Randal Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram, Kouadio Kone, as well as Kim Min Jae and football prodigy Luka Vuskovic.

Nevertheless, Messi’s contract must be negotiated before any players can be signed.

The World Cup winner’s contract has remained mysterious, with some sources estimating the star earning €35 million net per season, including add-ons such as jersey sales and bonuses.

The star, who is in peak performance, can easily be lured by other competitive clubs as he has just recently become the all-time leading scorer in Europe with 702 goals, surpassing rival and legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi is out of contract at PSG this coming June, providing only a little time for the Parisians to negotiate.