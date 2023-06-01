PSG moves up Forbes list for ‘most valuable’ football clubs

In 2021, PSG became one of the ten most valuable football clubs, alongside Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Qatar’s Paris Saint-Germain has been listed as the seventh most valuable football club, according to a Forbes ranking unveiled by the leading business magazine on Wednesday.

The value of the French club has grown for the third consecutive year and now sits at $4.21 billion.

“Bankers tell Forbes that Paris Saint-Germain will likely soon raise money in a minority-stake sale that will value the team at more than $4 billion, about 5.7 times revenue,” Forbes wrote in the 2023 edition.

Since the takeover by Qatar Sports Investment in 2011, the Parisian club has established itself as the most dynamic club in the world by enlisting the world’s best footballers, including the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

In addition, PSG remains the only French reference in the Forbes ranking, with has listed Real Madrid as the world’s most valuable club at $6.07 billion.

Last year, the American magazine valued the brand at $3.2 billion.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United landed second in its value with a price of $6 billion. The English Premier League club is currently in the process of being sold with reported offers for around $5 billion.

Barcelona follows United at $5.51 billion, with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich ahead of PSG.

This year’s top 20 teams have an average value of $2.89 billion, remarkably higher than last year, as they held an average appraisal of $2.53 billion.

“The increase in values wasn’t fueled by revenue, which increased just 2.5%, to an average of $496 million per team, but rather by the higher enterprise multiples (enterprise value divided by revenue) that buyers are paying for teams,” Forbes wrote on its page.