PSG launches branded skateboard collaboration with Qatari calligraphist

A pop-up store will be open for two weeks with various skateboarding lessons and art workshops offered to the local community.

Paris Saint-Germain Football Club unveiled its newest collection in collaboration with UK brand Clown Skateboards during Qatar Creates Week 2023.

Opening amid the week of Qatar Creates activities, the year-round national cultural movement curates the diversity of cultural activities within the country. PSG’s exclusive event was held at the Fire Station, inviting those from the public.

Qatari Calligraphist Fatma Al Sharshani, who adorned the design of the art of the skateboards, voiced her fulfillment of combining Arabic calligraphy with modernity.

“To be able to share my passion for Arabic calligraphy and work together with PSG x Clown Skateboard on this fantastic project is a great honour,” Al Sharshani said.

“The design we have created for the Doha Capsule Collection combines the vibrant and abstract shapes of contemporary graffiti, with the loops and swirls of traditional calligraphic letters, and perfectly captures the city’s lively modern and artistic scene which stays true to its traditional values,” the artist added.

Fabien Allegre, Chief Brand Officer of Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, anointed the skateboard as a “delicate aesthetic.”

“We are extremely proud to continue our collaboration project with Clown Skateboard and add a unique spin by giving creative direction to the incredibly talented Fatima Al Sharshani for this exclusive Doha collection,” Allegre said.