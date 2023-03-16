Morocco unites forces with Spain, Portugal for 2030 World Cup bid

Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Greece are also in the FIFA World Cup 2030 bid race.

Morocco will join Spain and Portugal in a bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the Arab African country has announced.

It is considered to be substituting for Ukraine, which was rumoured to be joining the flanks of the Spain and Portugal bid in a competitive contender for the tournament against several other countries.

“The Kingdom of Morocco has decided, together with Spain and Portugal, to present a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup,” a statement signed by the Moroccan King said.

“This joint bid, which is unprecedented in football history, will bring together Africa and Europe, the northern and southern Mediterranean, and the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds. It will also bring out the best in all of us — in effect, a combination of genius, creativity, experience and means,” the statement added.

After hosting the FIFA Club World Cup in February, Morocco is officially throwing its hand into the competition that will be chosen in September of next year.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Greece have also intended to bid together to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, according to Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports office.

Egypt’s Dr. Ashraf Sobhi and Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal discussed the final arrangements for the FIFA bid with Greek officials earlier last year, expressing the proposal.

“We seek to organise the FIFA World Cup, and we are studying well the idea of submitting an application to host it in 2030 so that we do not repeat what happened in 2010,” said Sobhi, referring to his country’s previous $7 million attempt to bid for the World Cup more than decade ago, without securing a single vote.

The inaugural 1930 World Cup host, Uruguay, is also part of a coordinated bid with Argentina, Chile and Paraguay.

On Thursday, a Qatar Football Association (QFA) panel will partake in the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, to discuss various subjects, including the bid proposal on the table.