PSG exit Japan tour after losing all matches

PSG’s surprisingly snubbing of Mbappe from this year’s pre-season tour of Japan has cast doubt on his future in the team’s lineup.

Paris Saint-Germain has brought the curtain down on their pre-season Japan Tour with a 2-1 loss to Inter Milan, adding another loss to a team which has not won a single game on the campaign.

Absent of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe, PSG dominated the match with ball possession against the Italian club but lacked offensive advantages to attack the box.

The tour saw PSG draw 0-0 with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and lose 3-2 to Japanese side Cerezo Osaka.

Lucas Hernandez, who joined from Bayern Munich this summer, said the squad has yet to adapt to newly appointed manager, coach Luis Enrique.

“We’re not worried. It’s true that in football the most important thing is the result, but we know that at the moment we’re adapting to a new coach who asks a lot of us,” Hernandez said after the match.

Neymar remained on the bench at the Inter Milan match as the footballer has been dealing with a season-ending ankle injury.

The Brazillian superstar has since vowed to return on the pitch stronger than before after several episodes of flux in his right ankle in the last few seasons.

“I’ll come back stronger,” Neymar wrote with praying hands emoji on his Twitter.

Alongside the Brazillian, France’s wonder boy Mbappe was sidelined from the Japan tour and has been instead training as usual at the club’s training ground.

The sidelining of the French superstar comes as he continues to face-off against PSG in an ongoing contract saga. on Monday, the deadline for his contract extension came to an end without Mbappe activating the add-on period, officially becoming a free agent as of summer of 2024.

PSG gave Mbappe a deadline of 31 July to commit to staying at the club until at least the summer of 2025, otherwise, he would be sold to the highest club next month.

SkySports has reported that Mbappe is now prepared to sit out the entire season if not given any opportunity to play with PSG for his last season.