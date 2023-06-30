PSG coach Galtier arrested over allegations of racism and Islamophobia

Qatari owned PSG is yet to give an official statement following Christophe Galtier’s arrest.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been arrested for questioning along with his son as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination, AFP news agency reported on Friday, citing a French prosecutor.

The move comes after an investigation was launched in April, following allegations that coach Galtier made racist and Islamophobic remarks about players while coaching OGC Nice in the 2021-22 season.

French news outlets cited a leaked email from Nice’s former director of football, Julien Fournier, in which he accused Galtier of saying there were ‘too many Black and Muslim players’ on the Nice squad.

“He [Galtier] told me that I should take into account the reality of the city and that, in effect, we should not have as many blacks and Muslims on the team,” Fournier, whose relationship with Galtier was strained, claimed.

“He told me he wanted to profoundly change the team’s make-up and limit the maximum number of Muslims,” he added.

Galtier also allegedly complained about his squad, calling them a ‘team of scum’, where there are ‘only blacks’ and ‘half the team go to the mosque on Friday.’

Fournier and Galtier both left Nice last year after only one season together, with the former being hired by PSG.

In a statement released by Galtier’s lawyer to French media in April, he said he was “stunned to learn of the insulting and defamatory” report and said he would take legal actions.

“Given the seriousness of the accusations against him, and which he firmly denies, Christophe Galtier has asked his lawyer to begin without delay the judicial proceedings which are all the more necessary given that, since this came out, he has been the target of intolerable threats and harassment,” the statement said.

The PSG coach launched a defamation suit of his own against Fournier and the journalist who published his claims.

The 56-year-old led PSG to another French league title, but the club was knocked out of the Champions League and the French Cup early this season.

Galtier has one year left on his contract, but PSG has reportedly been holding talks with Luis Enrique to replace him in the coming days.

Qatari owned PSG is yet to give an official statement following this arrest.