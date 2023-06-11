PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi denies involvement in Qatari Manchester United bid 

Earlier this month, Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim submitted a fifth and final improved bid for Manchester United in hopes of ending months of bidding.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has denied reports of being involved with the current Qatari-based bid to buy Manchester United.

The response from the PSG chief came after reports by several media publications claimed Al-Khelaifi was in contact with the Glazer family to convince Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani to raise his offer.

“Paris St-Germain is my club, in my heart, and I have nothing to do with Manchester United,” Al-Khelaif assured ahead of the Champions League final.

“It makes me laugh. I am Qatari, right? If people ask me my opinion, I will answer them for sure – and that’s what they do,” the PSG president added.

“I am talking about anyone, not just Manchester United. I will give them the experience that I have. That’s it.”

“I’m not working for anyone. I want the best for football,” he said.

“When this guy asked me, I tell him my opinion. So if they ask me my opinion, I will answer them for sure and that’s what they do. Anyone, not just Man United. I will give them my experience that I have. That’s it,” the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments added.

Under current UEFA regulations, if two clubs controlled by the same entity qualify for competitions such as the Champions League, only one of the teams is allowed to enter.

Moreover, laws note that “no individual or legal entity may have control or influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition”.

The saga to purchase Manchester United has appeared to run cold. While the deadline was set for Friday, there have been no reports or announcements with any updates.

Sheikh Jassim made his fifth and final bid ahead of the deadline and is reportedly losing patience with the Glazer family.

The proposed takeover has been in talks since November last year, with official bids initially being offered in February 2023.

Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have emerged as the only two sole suitors after launching offers for the club, though some rumours indicate a sale won’t happen at all.