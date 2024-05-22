Project Qatar exhibition set to host 250 companies

The four-day exhibition will feature 120 international companies from across 25 different countries from May 27 to 30.

The 20th edition of Project Qatar, one of the world’s largest trade exhibitions specializing in construction materials, equipment, and technologies, will be held from May 27 to 30 and will feature 250 companies, among them 120 international companies from 25 different countries.

Speaking to local media, Haidar Mshaimesh, the General Manager of IFP Qatar, the Middle East’s leading event organizer for trade fairs and conferences, said the approaching exhibition has vital significance.

“Now we are at the verge of a new era and shifting the focus towards sustainability and smart technology. Project Qatar will be focusing on sustainable, eco-friendly and smart technology in construction and manufacturing sectors,” Mshaimesh said.

“Previously, the event was about size as the country was going through mass development, but now we are more focused on quality versus quantity, which is a requirement of the market,” he added.

The four-day conference will devote conversations to subjects including investment opportunities, sustainability, smart manufacturing, and smart cities.

The exhibition arrives after Qatar’s construction sector is expected to be valued at QAR 354.7 billion (USD 97.4 billion) by 2029, according to a local investment consultancy.

Over the past decade, Qatar has revamped its infrastructures, including airports, metros, universities, and medical facilities.

The recently announced 2050 Transport Plan by the Ministry of Transport, which includes 22 new projects worth QAR 9.83 billion (USD 2.7 billion), has also highlighted the path for growth of the country’s construction sector.