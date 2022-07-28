Paul Pogba could miss Qatar 2022 World Cup due to injury

After a training session sprain in Los Angeles last week, the former Manchester United player was found to have a lateral meniscus lesion in his right knee.

Superstar Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will seek advice from a doctor to identify the best course of action for his knee injury fearing he may have to miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After limping off the training field in Los Angeles last week, the former Manchester United star’s right knee was found to have a torn lateral meniscus.

The 29-year-old was supposed to undergo surgery while in America rather than complete his preseason tour with the Serie A giants.

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, there are two possible treatments for his ailment – one may prevent the midfielder from playing in the World Cup and could also keep him out until 2023.

One alternative is to remove a portion of the meniscus, but such operation is best suited for younger athletes and could impair Pogba’s mobility. Pogba would miss around 40 to 60 days as a result.

The alternative would be to suture the lesion, but this would likely mean a lengthy recovery period of four to five months. With the World Cup kicking off in November and December, it would seem doubtful that he could play for France.

Prior to deciding how to handle his most recent ailment, Pogba is set to see a specialist.

“Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus. In the next few hours he will undergo a specialist orthopedic consultation. Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas,” the Italian giants said in a statement

Due to the need to replace a gap in the middle of the field, Juventus may have to reevaluate its transfer strategy in light of Pogba’s injury.

After terminating Aaron Ramsey’s contract and preparing the departures of Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo, the Old Lady was eager to clear the field.

However, if the outcomes show that Pogba would need to miss several months of play, the team might decide to keep one of the midfielders.