Pink Month: McDonald’s Qatar holds crucial Breast Cancer Awareness workshop for employees

McDonald’s Qatar champions employee wellbeing with a transformative breast cancer awareness initiative during Pink Month.

McDonald’s Qatar, a hallmark of Al Mana Restaurants & Food Company W.L.L., teamed up with a renowned local NGO to lead a pivotal breast cancer awareness workshop as part of the annual “Pink Month” campaign.

The workshop was specially curated for the members of McDonald’s Qatar’s Women Leadership Network – a dynamic platform that fuels mutual connections, catalyses career ascents, and expands the horizons for women in leadership roles.

The event successfully facilitated engaging conversations and insights into Qatar’s national breast cancer prevention programmes.

“Employee wellbeing and safety are placed at the top of our priorities at McDonald’s Qatar. We strongly value and honour the commitment, drive, and energy of each of our employees in helping us spread feel-good moments and create timeless memories for our customers,” McDonald’s Qatar, Senior HR Manager, Isma Qureshi.

“In turn, it’s our duty as a people-centred organisation to continuously seek innovative ways to amplify employee engagement, contentment, and inclusion, while implementing support mechanisms to further their personal and professional development.”

Since opening its doors to the public in 1995, McDonald’s Qatar has woven a rich tapestry of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) into its ethos. With a vast footprint spanning 74 restaurants, the chain has ceaselessly crafted a nurturing space for its employee.

McDonald’s Qatar secured the coveted ‘Great Place to Work’ certification this year, and more recently, was spotlighted as one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the GCC.

With women making up 43% of its brigade, the company’s dedication to championing female empowerment has been widely recognised.

Among their trailblazing DEI programs, the “Women to Watch” initiative stands tall, celebrating the invaluable contributions of female employees, and inspiring them to soar higher.

The annual “Super Crew Competition” distinguishes the crème de la crème of their restaurant operations, and multiple courses, endorsed by Hamburger University, pave the way for aspiring leaders.

Moreover, in a quest to enrich the community fabric, McDonald’s Qatar has initiated impactful community endeavours like blood drives and beach clean-up campaigns via their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) beacon, Rahlatuna.

To embark on a journey with McDonald’s Qatar and its initiatives, visit its community website.