McDonald’s Qatar ignites academic dreams: scholarships unveiled in latest partnership with EAA

McDonald’s extends its helping hand, empowering Qatar’s promising youth to conquer academic aspirations against financial hurdles.

McDonald’s Qatar has taken a significant stride in bolstering community empowerment.

The brand has announced an enriched collaboration with the illustrious Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, unveiling a visionary scholarship aimed at facilitating higher education for Qatar’s young minds.

This bold move is anchored in McDonald’s celebrated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform, Rahlatuna.

Echoing the ‘Feed and Foster’ spirit, the latest platform aligns with the overarching objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The expanded alliance with EAA is a continuation of the brand’s ongoing commitment since last year, the chain highlighted, which is aimed at fortifying EAA’s pivotal mission of expanding educational horizons.

As little as QAR 1 goes a long way

Emerging from this synergy is the Rahlatuna Scholarship—a testament to McDonald’s Qatar’s holistic commitment to nurturing societal growth by creating financial bridges for those bright students dreaming big.

And here’s the thrilling bit—anyone can fuel this trailblazing cause!

With as little as QAR 1, offered at any of the 74 vibrant McDonald’s hubs across Qatar, you can contribute to helping the academic drive.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, McDonald’s Qatar Executive General Manager, Mr Mithqual Abu Nasser, said that improving outcomes of society’s various sectors is at the heart of the food chain’s Rahlatuna platform.

“With this persistent focus, we are thrilled to broaden opportunities for the next generation of leaders in Qatar, removing significant roadblocks such as financial burdens in their way and easing their journey to follow their aspirations and become the change enablers of tomorrow,” he added.

“We truly believe in the transformational power of education in helping us create a brighter future for all.”

Echoing this fervor, Mr. Talal Al-Hothal, Director of EAA’s Al Fakhoora Programme, said that the latest move is more than just a collaboration, but an unwavering dedication to their shared mission of expanding educational opportunities, especially for the youth facing marginalisation.

“As education stands as the bedrock for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, this collaboration seamlessly aligns with McDonald’s Qatar’s latest endeavors. Their commitment to extending scholarships speaks volumes about their resolute dedication to fostering education in Qatar,” he said.

“Through the bestowal of scholarships upon deserving young individuals, McDonald’s Qatar not only facilitates access to higher education but also bolsters a more promising future for our nation.”

How it works

The Rahlatuna Scholarship’s criteria ensures that the brightest stars get the boost they deserve.

With that being said, eligibility is comprehensive, extending to two distinguished students securing admissions in EAA’s Partner Universities.

Requirements encompass being a university freshman, holding a legal Qatar residency, completing at least 08 academic years in Qatar-based institutions, and aged between 16-27 for undergraduate courses.

A proven financial need without exisiting educational aid is essential.

Potential candidates meeting these criteria are invited to directly liaise with partner universities.

For further details, one can approach [email protected] or make a personal visit to the respective university.