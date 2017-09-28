Petrol prices in Qatar to jump in October

Reem Saad / Doha News

After staying steady in September, fuel prices in Qatar will go up 10 dirhams a liter next month.

Starting Oct. 1, Premium petrol will cost QR1.60/liter while Super will be QR1.70/liter. The cost of diesel will go up 5 dirhams to QR1.55 a liter, Qatar Petroleum said.

This puts fuel on par with the cost of gas earlier in the year, when prices hit an all-time high before the government dropped them over the summer.

Qatar’s fuel prices were fixed by the government until May last year, when officials announced they would fluctuate based on global market conditions.

This was to “raise the efficiency of energy use in the country and raise consumers’ awareness,” the MEI said at the time.

Since then, the cost of Super fuel has increased by 31 percent, Premium by 33 percent and diesel by 11 percent.

Cost of living

The fuel price hike comes as the cost of food and transport in Qatar continue to rise amid the ongoing Gulf dispute.

Doha News

However, price drops in other categories such as housing, clothing and recreation have been offsetting those increases.

This helped the overall cost of living in Qatar decline marginally year-on-year in August, the latest figures available.

Thoughts?